Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Yoshitsu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TKLF opened at $1.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Yoshitsu has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKLF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

Featured Stories

