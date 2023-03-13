Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) Short Interest Down 14.2% in February

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valor Latitude Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,531,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $839,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 168.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 319,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of VLAT stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. Valor Latitude Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

