Short Interest in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Drops By 14.6%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,617,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 209,282 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 569,884 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 144,350 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 839,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 399,531 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Orion Energy Systems

Several research firms have recently commented on OESX. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

