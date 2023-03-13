Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Down 14.2% in February

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

NMM stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $744.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Further Reading

