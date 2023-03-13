Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Down 14.2% in February

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 1.6 %
NMM stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $744.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.
Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile
Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.