Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Short Interest Update

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 6,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $90.62 on Monday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Splunk to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

