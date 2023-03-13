VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Update

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 74,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 272,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 31,886.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 216,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 216,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 68,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Stock Down 0.1 %

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

