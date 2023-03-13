Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $17.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

