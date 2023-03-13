Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $17.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.