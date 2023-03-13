MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 9,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,248,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

