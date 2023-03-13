Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Drops By 14.2%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 284,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 271.2 days.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STLJF shares. National Bank Financial lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.