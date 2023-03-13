Short Interest in Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Declines By 14.3%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 336,500 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 392,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.1 days.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

