Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Update

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Quantum Stock Performance

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

Quantum Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 182,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 189.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 792.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

