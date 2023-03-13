Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Update

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ QMCO opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.75.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
