Nancy Lyskawa Sells 25,000 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rimini Street Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rimini Street

Rimini Street Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conifer Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 4,183,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 183,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 318,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 525,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

See Also

