Nancy Lyskawa Sells 25,000 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Rimini Street Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of RMNI stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
