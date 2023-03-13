Insider Selling: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Sells $99,138.00 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $45.75 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.