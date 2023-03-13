Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Sells $136,200.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) COO Gregory Maliassas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 332,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,807.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gregory Maliassas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Gregory Maliassas sold 15,542 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $98,536.28.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Gregory Maliassas sold 4,829 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $30,712.44.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Citigroup increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,876,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,123,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,672,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 327,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

