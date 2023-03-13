Insider Buying: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Director Acquires $92,976.75 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,976.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBINM opened at $25.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

