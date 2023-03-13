Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) VP Sells $99,280.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) VP Kristian Nolde sold 34,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $99,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 346,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTCI opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTC Solar Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 37.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

