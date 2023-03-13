Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) VP Sells $99,280.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) VP Kristian Nolde sold 34,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $99,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 346,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FTC Solar Stock Performance
Shares of FTCI opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
Recommended Stories
