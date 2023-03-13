Insider Buying: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Acquires $92,976.75 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,999 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $92,976.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $25.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 25.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Articles

