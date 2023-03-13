Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) CFO Acquires $106,380.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.46 per share, with a total value of $106,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 41.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

