Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Purchases $92,750.00 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang purchased 37,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 356,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Philip Liang purchased 30,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Philip Liang acquired 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $35,375.00.
- On Monday, February 13th, Philip Liang acquired 15,700 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00.
- On Friday, February 10th, Philip Liang acquired 60,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $185,068.80.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang acquired 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $240,977.45.
- On Monday, February 6th, Philip Liang acquired 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $81,773.55.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
Shares of RBOT opened at $2.24 on Monday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $282.15 million, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,887,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 859,374 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
