Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Acquires $106,736.10 in Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,736.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,764,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SMBC opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $463.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.90. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,623,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 425,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after buying an additional 79,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 350.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

