B. Riley Cuts Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target to $8.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
AIRG has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Airgain Stock Down 22.6 %
Shares of Airgain stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.04. Airgain has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
