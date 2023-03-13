B. Riley Cuts Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target to $8.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AIRG has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.04. Airgain has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 526.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 237,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,254 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 690,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 134,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

