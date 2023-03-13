APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $45.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded APA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.29.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. APA has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that APA will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in APA by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,254 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.