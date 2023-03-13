Edward J. Mcgowan Sells 2,043 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $152,040.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,045.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

