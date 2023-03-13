Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.