Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.