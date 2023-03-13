StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 4.7 %

CYD stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

About China Yuchai International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Shah Capital Management raised its position in China Yuchai International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 195,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

