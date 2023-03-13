StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Stock Down 4.7 %
CYD stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
