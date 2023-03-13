Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

