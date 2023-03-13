Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director John J. Huntz, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $137.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,923,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,044 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,816,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,865,000 after acquiring an additional 97,541 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,710,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,621,000 after acquiring an additional 98,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.