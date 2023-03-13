Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director John J. Huntz, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Manhattan Associates Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ MANH opened at $137.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
See Also
