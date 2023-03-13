Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $148,856.41 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON opened at $90.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.78.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AAON by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. CJS Securities cut shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Stories

