Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $148,856.41 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AAON Stock Performance
AAON opened at $90.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.78.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
AAON Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AAON by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. CJS Securities cut shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.
AAON Company Profile
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAON (AAON)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.