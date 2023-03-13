AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of AMREP stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98. AMREP has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

About AMREP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.