AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of AMREP stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98. AMREP has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.72.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%.
About AMREP
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
