Craig A. Langel Acquires 5,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.82.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.
