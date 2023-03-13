Craig A. Langel Acquires 5,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

