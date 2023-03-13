Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys $212,000.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,080.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Kevin Rendino purchased 1,233 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473.25.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Kevin Rendino bought 21,372 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $110,920.68.

On Friday, December 16th, Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

