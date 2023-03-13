Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys $212,000.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,080.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Kevin Rendino purchased 1,233 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473.25.
- On Wednesday, December 28th, Kevin Rendino bought 21,372 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $110,920.68.
- On Friday, December 16th, Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.
180 Degree Capital Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:TURN opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 180 Degree Capital (TURN)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.