BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

