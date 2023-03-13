Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.86 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.
Insider Activity at Titan Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,834.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
