Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.86 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Insider Activity at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,834.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

