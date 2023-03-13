KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.61.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 2.9 %

KLAC opened at $367.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.61. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.