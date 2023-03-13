Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.
Liberty Global Price Performance
LBTYK stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $27.00.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Global
In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.
Featured Articles
