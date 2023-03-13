Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYK stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.