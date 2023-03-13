Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.33.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $77.65 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $108.53. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 38,950 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

