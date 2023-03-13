StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Featured Articles

