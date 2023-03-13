StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $2.01 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

