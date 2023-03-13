ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENG opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

