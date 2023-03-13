Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Citigroup

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. Global Business Travel Group has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dendur Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 518,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 76,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

