Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

CNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 8,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $70,916.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,811 shares in the company, valued at $766,621.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $70,916.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,811 shares in the company, valued at $766,621.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,636 shares of company stock valued at $350,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

