Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNCE opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $8.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Concert Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Concert Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.