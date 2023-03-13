S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SANW opened at $1.75 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.02.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in S&W Seed by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

