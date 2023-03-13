Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Roblox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,101,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 619,378 shares of company stock worth $23,576,761. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

