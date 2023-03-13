Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SDPI opened at $1.02 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

