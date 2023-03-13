Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 million, a P/E ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 92,975 shares of company stock worth $103,888. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.