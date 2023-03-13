Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

