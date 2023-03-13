Jefferies Financial Group Lowers BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.78.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $578.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.21. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

Insider Activity

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,889 shares of company stock worth $2,661,560. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile



BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

