Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Sells $522,059.52 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 24,672 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $522,059.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,535,308.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FibroGen Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ FGEN opened at $20.12 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of FibroGen
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FibroGen (FGEN)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.