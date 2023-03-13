Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Sells $522,059.52 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 24,672 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $522,059.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,535,308.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $20.12 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,729,000 after buying an additional 69,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,239,000 after buying an additional 253,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FibroGen by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after buying an additional 420,828 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 8.9% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,456,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,973,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

