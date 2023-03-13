FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Enrique A. Conterno Sells 31,589 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $638,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,239,000 after acquiring an additional 253,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after acquiring an additional 420,828 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 8.9% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,456,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,973,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.