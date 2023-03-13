FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Enrique A. Conterno Sells 31,589 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $638,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
FibroGen Stock Performance
Shares of FGEN stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $25.69.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FibroGen (FGEN)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.