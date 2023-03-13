Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) SVP Sells $601,644.00 in Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after buying an additional 50,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,427,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,464,000 after purchasing an additional 110,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 18.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 188,656 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Read More

